Pike County Grassroots meeting set for July 24

Published 7:14 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

The 2023 Pike County Grassroots Meeting is set for 1 until 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at South Alabama Electric Cooperative.

The meeting is open to the public and everyone is invited, said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator.

“The 2023 Grassroots Meeting will be different from meetings in the past,” Peters said. “It’s a come-and-go event. Those who come will have the opportunity to meet with different agents and talk with them about the needs for and benefits of various new programs or different programs that would be beneficial here in Pike County.”

Those who plan to attend the Pike County Grassroots Meeting are asked to call the Pike County Extension office at 566-0985 to facilitate the planning of the meeting.

However, not having called, should not deter attendance.

Those who are unable to attend the 2023 Grassroots Meeting are invited to share their ideas via a survey. For more information, about the survey, call the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985.

