Brundidge Council Approves Professional Services Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Brundidge City Council met in regular session Tuesday at Brundidge City Hall with council members Greg Hollard, District 1; Latisher Hall, District 2; Byron Gaynor, District 4; and Marilyn Rogers, District 5; present. Margaret Ross, District 3 was absent.

The council considered two resolutions for professional services for the fiscal year 2023 and a Community Development Block Grant with Poly, Inc. of Dothan.

The council voted to approved the resolution authorizing Mayor Isabell Boyd to execute and submit an application with assurances to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) requesting Program Year 2023 Community Development Block Grant funds in the amount of $400,000 with the City of Brundidge providing cash resources to complete the project in the amount of $641,300 for the local share of the project.

Linda Faust, Brundidge City Clerk, said the CDBG project is part of the City’s water and sewer infrastructure improvements. The project includes upgrading sewer lines, pump stations, replacing the control building, replacing the equipment and parts storage building along with onsite paving, new aeration equipment, cell upgrades and new return sludge pump station. Other sources of funding will be provided through ADEM’s ARPA Principal Forgiveness and CWSRLF funds.

The council also approved the resolution accepting the proposal of Poly, Inc. for the provision of professional services for the fiscal year 2023 Community Development Block Grant project.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.