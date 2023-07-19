Brundidge Council Approves Professional Services

Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

The Brundidge City Council met in regular session Tuesday at Brundidge City Hall with council members Greg Hollard, District 1; Latisher Hall, District 2; Byron Gaynor, District 4; and Marilyn Rogers, District 5; present. Margaret Ross, District 3 was absent.

The council considered two resolutions for professional services for the fiscal year 2023 and a Community Development Block Grant with Poly, Inc. of Dothan.

The council voted to approved the resolution authorizing Mayor Isabell Boyd to execute and submit an application with assurances to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) requesting Program Year 2023 Community Development Block Grant funds in the amount of $400,000 with the City of Brundidge providing cash resources to complete the project in the amount of $641,300 for the local share of the project.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Linda Faust, Brundidge City Clerk, said the CDBG project is part of the City’s water and sewer infrastructure improvements.  The project includes upgrading sewer lines, pump stations, replacing the control building, replacing the equipment and parts storage building along with onsite paving, new aeration equipment, cell upgrades and new return sludge pump station.  Other sources of funding will be provided through ADEM’s ARPA Principal Forgiveness and CWSRLF funds.

The council also approved the resolution accepting the proposal of Poly, Inc. for the provision of professional services for the fiscal year 2023 Community Development Block Grant project.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.

More News

Fishing highlights summer day camp

Pike County Grassroots meeting set for July 24

Paramore, Flowers comment on redistricting

‘The Sky Between Us’ touches home ground

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events