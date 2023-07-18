Troy BoE approves personnel decisions
Published 10:36 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023
At the July 17 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting, a number of personnel decisions were approved.
The following personnel items were approved.
Leave:
Mi’esha Straughn, teacher, Troy Elementary Schools (effective Sept. 15 through Oct. 27);
Resignations:
Kayla Ford, fifth grade teacher, Troy Elementary Schools (effective May 26)
Marjorie Lane, assistant principal, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 20); and
Contract Change:
Angelo Wheeler, from 10-month assistant principal contract to 12-month contract, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 18).