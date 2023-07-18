Troy BoE approves personnel decisions

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

At the July 17 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting, a number of personnel decisions were approved.

The following personnel items were approved.

Leave:

Mi’esha Straughn, teacher, Troy Elementary Schools (effective Sept. 15 through Oct. 27);

 

Resignations:

Kayla Ford, fifth grade teacher, Troy Elementary Schools (effective May 26)

Marjorie Lane, assistant principal, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 20); and

 

Contract Change:

Angelo Wheeler, from 10-month assistant principal contract to 12-month contract, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 18).

