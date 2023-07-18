Pike golfers compete in AHSAA All-Star Match Published 11:07 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) hosted its annual North-South All-Star Week in Montgomery this week with Pike Lib being represtened at the All-Star Golf Match.

The Pike Lib Golf team was well-represented as athletes Braden Prestwood and Jackson Cleveland competed for the South, while head coach Gene Allen served as the coach for the South.

While the South team fell 55-35 to the North, Prestwood and Cleveland finished the day as The South’s points leaders. Prestwood and Cleveland won the South’s only match of the day, topping Spain Park’s Wes Sauceda and Luke Ballintine 10-8. Allen served as the South’s coach alongside Enterprise’s Rex Bynum.

The AHSAA began the North-South All-Star Golf Series in 2019 and The North has won all four matchups.