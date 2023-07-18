Obituary, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

William “Bill” Frank LoCascio

William “Bill” Frank LoCascio of Troy, Alabama, sadly passed away on July 16, 2023, at home with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Green Hills Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00-1:00.

Bill was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on October 29, 1957 to the late Dr. Frank J. & Adeline Marek LoCascio. He was the youngest of their three children. While Bill was working in Kansas City, he spotted a beautiful girl named Diana working across the mall. Diana’s daughter, Leslie, introduced her mother to Bill and the three developed a sweet friendship. Bill and Diana were married on November 13, 1979, and their family grew to include four more children. Walmart Optical transferred Bill to the Troy, Alabama, store where he established countless relationships with coworkers and patients and grew a love for Auburn University athletics. Bill is survived by his wife, Diana and their five children, Leslie Spiegel, Aaron LoCascio, Brian LoCascio, Catie (Kevin) Brooks and Elizabeth (Reid) Agrella; 6 grandchildren, Ryan William & Mason Hayes Spiegel, Kaitlyn Adeline, Noah Daniel & Eli Braxton Brooks and expecting soon William “Liam” Reid Agrella; as well as sister, Cathy (Jack) Carlson; brother, Dr. Robert (Patty) LoCascio, many nieces and nephews and countless friends who became family. Bill was loved by all.

War Eagle!