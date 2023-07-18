Dessert ATM: a new way to sweet treats Published 6:56 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Who would have ever thought? A Dessert ATM!

Pre’s Sweet Things is now in Troy at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 231.

But, the ATM is often sold out so you’d better get there early or you might leave empty handed.

Lapresha Green Wright owns and operates, Pre’s Sweets n’ Things in downtown Luverne, which she opened in 2019, and the Dessert ATM in Troy which opened July 3.

“Dessert ATMs are popular out West but are new to the South,” Lapresha said. “The ATMs are easy to operate. You just swipe your card, select the dessert you want, open the door and go.”

And, the desserts go fast.

“I’ve been fortunate; business has been good,” Lapresha said. “The ATM has been selling out about as fast as we can load it. So, we are getting a lot of out of town business at Pre’s Sweet Things.”

Just what the attraction is… whether it’s the convenience of an ATM or?

“Everything I bake is specially baked,” Lapresah said. “I use a lot of family recipes. My sweets are home cooked, like right out of granny’s oven. Some, I add a twist to. Hopefully, my desserts are different and so special that people will keep coming back. Right now, it’s hard to keep the ATM filled but, hopefully, that mean that Pre’s Sweets are worth the wait.”