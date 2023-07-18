CHCHC welcomes return of Yolanda Patterson Published 6:55 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

A familiar face will be seen at Charles Henderson Child Health Center this summer.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome the return of Dr. Yolanda Patterson,” said Dr. Benton Busbee, Administrator of the Child Health Center.

A previous staff member from 2004 to 2019, Patterson will be serving not only as a pediatrician but also as Medical Director of the center.

Patterson will hold a supervisory role administering, maintaining and expanding programs in primary and preventive care under the title of Medical Director.

Employees are excited to see her cheerful smile throughout the three-story facility which is located at the corner of US 231 South and South Franklin Drive in Troy.

Tammy Ellis, Nursing Supervisor at the Child Health Center, gave high praise to Patterson.

“I have worked with Dr. Patterson for 15 years. She is a wonderful doctor and she truly cares about her patients. She is so loved by this community,” stated Ellis.

Busbee commented that Patterson recently toured the Child Health Center and it was like a homecoming for a relative that has been gone for several years.

“We look forward to the energy and enthusiasm of having her engaged and reconnected with her patients and their families,” said Busbee.

Patterson explained that she is honored to be serving the community and as the center’s Medical Director.

She began her tenure in the medical field as a medical technician before practicing as a pediatrician in 1988.

An alumna of Meharry Medical College and a veteran of the United States Air Force, Patterson has a passion for child wellness, including mental health, growth and development.

“I have always felt a deep connection to the program, the staff and certainly the children and families in the Troy area,” said Patterson.

Busbee remarked that Dr. Patterson embodies the standards at the Child Health Center and he is delighted at the opportunities afforded by her leadership to all who are involved in the organization.

“We are continuing to confidently grow our practice and we aim to meet the special and important

needs of all the families and patients in our care,” added Busbee.

Charles Henderson Child Health Center invites Pike County and the surrounding areas to join them in welcoming Dr. Patterson. She will be in office as of July 18 and is accepting appointments in August of 2023.