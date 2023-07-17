Zoo2Go: An up-close animals experience Published 6:27 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The zoo came to Brundidge Thursday afternoon via Zoo2Go and to say a good time was had by all would be an understatement.

Garnesha Lampley, children and youth coordinator at the sponsoring Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge, said both children and parents came out in large numbers to be “up close” to critters, some familiar and some not-so-familiar.

Lampley said, Zoo2Go is always a popular event at the library’s Summer Reading Program.

“Children enjoy seeing animals up close and in an environment where they feel safe,” Lampley said. “”

“Mikenzie Bryan and Jacob Holton were excellent in their presentation and handing for the critters they brought for the children to learn about and to see.”

And, the children were comfortable knowing that the animals would be no closer to them than they wanted them to be.

The children were able to be only as “up close” to the zoo animals as they want to be, Lampley said. “So, they were able to enjoy learning about the animals in a fun way.”

Zoo2Go brought a hissing cockroach, which is one of the largest cockroaches in the world and also sugar gliders which are very tiny critters and can make good pets.

The children had opportunities to see a gopher tortoise and a milk snake but the animal that received the greatest welcome was the familiar turkey.

“The children also liked the turkey because it was large,” Lampley said. “We appreciate having Zoo2Go as a special Summer Reading program and look forward to having them back next summer.”

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program will end with a splash on Friday. School -age children are invited to participate in fun afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. on the library grounds.

Lampley said inflatable waterslides will be the center of attraction with opportunities for other activities.