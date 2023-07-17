Troy Post 70 15U wins JV State Championship Published 1:54 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The Troy Post 70 15U team traveled to Tuscaloosa this past weekend and won the American Legion 15U JV State Championship.

Troy went 4-0 in the tournament and captured the state crown by dominating Northport Post 208 by a score of 11-1 on July 16 in the state championship. Charles Henderson’s Chase Vaznaian went 1-for-3 in the win with a run and a double, while Bryce Rushing went 2-for-2 with three runs. Pike Lib’s Cole Garrott went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a double. Ariton’s Eeaston Kilpatrick struck out three batters and gave up no hits or runs in three innings pitched.

Post 70 scored 36 runs during the weekend and gave up just five total runs. In the opening game, Post 70 won 5-2 and then trounced Tuscumbia 15-0 before topping Florence Post 11 JV by a score of 5-4. Vaznaian captured the overall Tournament MVP.

“They played really well,” Post 70 15U Coach Steve Whitaker said. “Our pitching staff was great. Everyone pitched well. We scored a lot of runs but our defense was really the high point. We had several double plays and outstanding ESPN catches in the outfield. They all played really well.”

The state title win was Post 70 15U’s finale for the summer season and Whitaker was thrilled with how his team progressed.

“They have a great record, I think we won over 30 games this summer,” he said. “We did two age groups this year, 14U and 15U groups, and both groups have a couple of first place and second place finishes. They played some really good tournaments in North Alabama and in Pensacola (Fla.). They did really well this year.”