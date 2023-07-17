Springhill VFD receives donation Published 6:25 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The Springhill Volunteer Fire Department has received a donation of canned drinking water from Anheuser-Busch to support wildfire response efforts. The water was donated through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council.

David Sutton, Springhill Volunteer Fire Department, said the donation of 2,352 12-ounce cans of emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Bush will help the volunteer fire department’s responders remain hydrated as they battle wildfires this season.

Sutton said the Springhill Volunteer Fire Department covers an area of about 55 square miles and serves about 3,000 residents in Pike County. “We respond to between 75 and 100 calls a year,” Sutton said. “Firefighters lose a lot of fluid while battling brush fires and wildfires, especially in the summer months. Proper hydration is critical to ensure the safety of our firefighters.”

On behalf of the Springhill Volunteer Fire Department and all those it serves, Sutton expressed appreciation to Anheuser-Busch for its support.

“Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we now have the resources to keep our firefighters hydrated and ready to respond.

“We have received donations of emergency drinking water from Walmart, Dollar General here in Springhill and have gotten discounts on cases of water. We appreciate all the support of our volunteer fire department.”

The Springhill Volunteer Fired Department was organized in 1993 and serves Springhill and Henderson and assists volunteer firefighters in Brundidge and Hamilton Crossroad when needed.

“Currently, we have 15 volunteer firefighters, and we always need younger volunteers,” Sutton said. “We are proud to have women join us because there are ways to volunteer in addition to fighting fires.”

The Anheuser-Busch donation of emergency drinking water will be dropped off at its local wholesaler partner, Horn Beverage Company in Troy.

The water was donated by Anheuser-Busch through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of pausing beer production each year to provide emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts.