Rodeo pageant registration extended Published 6:26 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The 2024 Pike County Cattlemen Rodeo Queen Pageant, sponsored by the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Association, is set for Saturday August 19, at Cattleman Park.

The last date to register is August 5.

The age divisions for the pageant are Little Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 4-7; Junior Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 8-12 Teen Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 13-17; and Miss PCCA Rodeo Queen ages, 18-21 she can compete for the National Cattlemen’s Association Rodeo Queen.

Only 10 entries will be accepted in each age division.

Registration information is available on the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Facebook page and also on the Pike County Cattlemen’s Facebook page and web page.

For more information call Nancy Ray at 334-850-1241.