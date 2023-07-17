Pike County crash claims like of Georgia woman Published 12:35 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

A two-vehicle crash on July 15 claimed the life of 25-year-old Hailey E. Wolski, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Wolski, of Adairsville, Ga., was critically injured when her 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt collided head-on with a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Ramon Stroud, 80, of Goshen. According to the release, Wolski was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. A 1-year-old passenger in Wolksi’s vehicle was also injured and transported to a local area for treatment. Stroud was also injured and transported to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash occurred on Pike County Road 2201, approximately 10 miles east of Troy. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is currently investigating the crash.