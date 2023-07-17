Goshen Football hosts 7-on-7 Tournament Published 12:40 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The Goshen Eagles are hard at work during summer workouts, heading into fall camp next month, and hosted a number of teams in a 7-on-7 Tournament on July 13.

The Eagles went 2-2 on the day before weather ended the tournament prematurely. Goshen defeated Pike Lib to open the day before losing to Georgiana. The Eagles rebounded with a win over Calhoun before closing things out with a loss to Florala. While a 7-on-7-style tournament is typically much harder for run-oriented offenses like Goshen, head coach Don Moore was pleased with the work his team got in.

“We did okay,” Moore said. “Overall, it was good for our first (7-on-7) one. It’s been awhile since we’ve done a 7-on-7. We’ve been doing a lot of OTAs in the past but this was our first full out 7-on-7 in awhile. It was good for our guys to see that and get in that competition.”

With Goshen coming off a 6-4 season in 2022, after going 1-18 in the previous two years combined, Moore is pushing his team to continue that progress.

“They’ve done well,” Moore said of Goshen’s work in the summer. “We’ve been preaching for a long time, ever since last year, about what our expectations are and what they are for this season. We won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this year.

“Everyone knows what we have and knows we will be better. Our level of competition and level of work every day has to be amped up and they have responded well to that so far.”

The work isn’t over in the summer either. Goshen is heading to Dothan on July 25 for another 7-on-7 Tournament followed by an OTA in Dale County the following day.

“We had some bright spots (at the 7-on-7) and some things we will be able to take back and work on,” Moore said. “That’s the goal, to get better.”