Troy native Jared Wilson signs NIL management deal Published 10:06 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Recently, Troy native Jared Wilson – playing college football at Mississippi Valley State University – landed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Los Angeles, Calif., based NIL management company Jefferson Sports Enterprise Inc. (JSE).

Wilson grew up in Troy and was a star running back at Charles Henderson High School, earning the school’s Demario Harris Award and tallying 1,212 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing as a senior. He rushed for 2,277 yards and more than 20 touchdowns during his career. Ranked as a three-star athlete by 247Sports, Wilson signed with the University of South Alabama out of high school.

During his four years at South Alabama, Wilson tallied 347 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and then transferred to MVSU as a graduate student. Last season, Wilson rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries along with tallying four tackles on special teams in eight games. Wilson is the expected started running back for MVSU heading into the 2023 season, his final year of eligibility.

Wilson signed an NIL management deal with JSE in an effort to capitalize on NIL opportunities, like endorsements and sponsorships, for the athlete.

“Jared is the perfect candidate for NIL,” JSE CEO and MVSU Alum Marc Jefferson said. “He is will-respected by his teammates and is as dedicated to making his community better as he is in gaining yards on the field.”

Anyone that wishes to work with Wilson through NIL can visit, https://app.nocapsports.io/athlete/jared.wilson.