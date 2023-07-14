Troy Football lands another 2024 commitment Published 10:35 am Friday, July 14, 2023

The Troy Trojans picked up yet another commitment for the Class of 2024 as Harvey, La., receiver Shaun Nicholas announced his commitment on Friday.

Nicholas is a 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound receiver for West Jefferson High School and holds offers from a number of other programs, including Toledo, Sam Houston State, Grambling State, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi Valley State, Nicholls, Jackson State, Louisiana-Monroe and Southeastern Louisiana, as well as interest from programs like LSU and Florida.

Nicholas had a number of big games for West Jefferson as a junior, including five catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns against Chalmette on Nov. 2, 2022.

Last TD of the season💔 pic.twitter.com/TIQjjO5b57 — Shaun Nicholas (@6ocrazy) November 5, 2022

Nicholas was described by Crescent City Sports as follows, “superb length, high points the ball, and is an excellent blocker on the edge.”

In recent weeks Troy’s Class of 2024 has really heated up with commitments seemingly every few days. Joining Nicholas in the 2024 recruiting class, so far, is Charles Henderson (Troy) athlete Jywon Boyd, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, junior college (JUCO) defensive back EJ Fisk, JUCO defensive back Navarion Benson, JUCO defensive back Kris Robinson, Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle, Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis and Jefferson (Ga.) offensive lineman Brian Senter.