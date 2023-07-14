Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, July 15, 2023
Published 8:04 pm Friday, July 14, 2023
July 7
Johns, Charlesian L, Age 37, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Capias Warrants
Lewis, Onnica L, Age 24, Contempt of court warrants
Jenkins, Don, Age 38, Public Intoxication, Giving False Information to LEO
July 15
Wilson, Angela D, Age 51, Theft
Tiul, Juan J, Age 33, DUI
Collins, Timothy R, Age 61, DUI
July 9
Monroe, Devin C, Age 21, Fugitive from Justice
Brundidge, Alicia L, Capias Warrant
July 10
Pennington Michael L, Age 49, Contempt of Court
Foster, Willie R, Age 61, Alias Warrant
Jackson, Devonte L, Age 28, Possession of Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property
Smith, Danny M, Age 67, DUI
July 11
Nickerson, Derwin, Age 47, Public Intoxication
Carlisle, James B, Age 50, Possession of Marijuana
July 12
Strevels, Sonia E., Age 52, Theft
Williams, Tabitha R, Age 29, Harassment
Collins, Jimmie L, Age 62, Public Intoxication, Alias Warrants
July 13
Tillery, Cecil C, Age 62, Criminal Trespass
Stokley, Brecola L, Age 32 Harassment