Troy Arrest Reports, Saturday, July 15, 2023

Published 8:04 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

July 7

Johns, Charlesian L, Age 37, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Capias Warrants

Lewis, Onnica L, Age 24, Contempt of court warrants

Jenkins, Don, Age 38, Public Intoxication, Giving False Information to LEO

July 15

Wilson, Angela D, Age 51, Theft

Tiul, Juan J, Age 33, DUI

Collins, Timothy R, Age 61, DUI

July 9

Monroe, Devin C, Age 21, Fugitive from Justice

Brundidge, Alicia L, Capias Warrant

July 10

Pennington Michael L, Age 49, Contempt of Court

Foster, Willie R, Age 61, Alias Warrant

Jackson, Devonte L, Age 28, Possession of Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property

Smith, Danny M, Age 67, DUI

July 11

Nickerson, Derwin, Age 47, Public Intoxication

Carlisle, James B, Age 50, Possession of Marijuana

July 12

Strevels, Sonia E., Age 52, Theft

Williams, Tabitha R, Age 29, Harassment

Collins, Jimmie L, Age 62, Public Intoxication, Alias Warrants

July 13

Tillery, Cecil C, Age 62, Criminal Trespass

Stokley, Brecola L, Age 32 Harassment

