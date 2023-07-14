See you at The Pig! Published 8:05 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

What takes you so long to go to the grocery store?

How many times have I heard that!

The grocery store is the center of communication for small towns like Brundidge.

Going to the grocery store beats out a visitation, a family reunion and a church dinner-on-the-ground. There is absolutely no reason to rush a conversation at The Pig. Shoppers can either push their buggies around you or stop and contribute to the conversation.

You just never know who you will bump into over in produce, at the meat counter, down the next aisle, in frozen foods, in the checkout line or in the parking lot.

The Pig is the place to go for the information that keeps a community connected.

Many years ago, we moved to Ohio. I didn’t know anyone and no one seemed interested in knowing me. Because the children were in school, PTO was my connection with the Medina Bees community. But, it was bad connection.

The grocery shoppers were there on business. They had no desire or reason to speak or even acknowledge they had ever seen a “redneck” before and dared not approach. Grocery shopping was a lonely outing.

In time, it was good to be back home and at The Pig.

A few Saturdays ago, I was on the cookie aisle when a young man called to me and came smiling my way.

“I’m Jonnell Wallace,” he said. I knew immediately.

“The twins, Jonnell and Donnell Wallace!”

It had been a long time but, sure, I remembered Jonnell.

He and I talked for a few minutes about his retirement from the military and where he is now. About Donnell’s retirement from the railroad and where he is now.

About my family and his and about the town we call home.

But, before Jonnell walked away, I told him about moving to Ohio and what a lonely situation I found myself in those first few months.

And, about the phone ringing one, icy cold morning and a man’s voice was on the line.

“I’m Junior. Junior Wallace,” he said. “I wanted to call you if I came up this way. Your daddy gave me your number.”

My heart leaped. A voice from home!

Junior was driving a “transfer truck” and had stopped out on the interstate to call. Hearing his voice like a great big hug from home when I needed it most. I’ll always remember the thoughtfulness of Junior Wallace, Jonnell and Donnell’s dad.

Medina, Ohio became a special place and time in my life. But, it was good to get back home and back to The Pig where everybody knows your name … and all the town talk!