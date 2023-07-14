Lowe’s, Colley Center team up for Day of Community of Service Published 9:44 am Friday, July 14, 2023

On Friday, July 14, Lowe’s teamed up with the Colley Senior Center and Boys and Girls Club of Troy for a Day of Community Service.

Members of the local Lowe’s came together and teamed up with some of the seniors from the Colley Center to work with local youth in the Boys and Girls Club for a fun project.

“I was contacted by Lowe’s and they chose the Colley Center for their community service project and they wanted to do something with the seniors that also included children,” Colley Center Director Catherine Johnson said. “That was perfect because we have the Boys and Girls Club right down stairs.”

Lowe’s stores from Alabama, Florida and Georgia are all working in their local communities for these projects.

“Lowe’s really wants to get more involved in the community,” Lowe’s Scheduling and Staff Administrator Megan Warren said. “Our district is made up of 13 stores and we’re all getting together today to get out and get in our communities and help out. We thought, what if we get together with senior citizens, as well as some kids, and really get out and have fun and let them build something. We love our kids at Lowe’s.”

Members of the Lowe’s team and Colley Center seniors worked together with the children from the Boys and Girls Club to build wooden grills and other projects together.

“We just wanted to get together today and have fun and, as you can hear with all those hammers, they seem to be having a lot of fun,” Warren – a Troy native – said with a smile.

Jordan said that senior citizens thrive when around the youth.

“Our seniors thrive – and get more excited – when they’re around the younger generation,” Jordan emphasized. “So, I thought it was a great partnership. I was glad that Lowe’s decided to choose us.”