‘Jon’s Joe’ coming to Village Coffee Published 1:21 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

This fall, Village Coffee will be introducing a new house brew called “Jon’s Joe” and a new drink, “The Coach,” in conjunction with Troy University football coach Jon Sumrall and his wife Ginny.

For every single bag of “Jon’s Joe” that’s sold, $1.50 will go to Ginny’s Charities, which supports a number of local charities in the area. One of those charities that will benefit from the sale of “Jon’s Joe” will be Common Ground Troy. Common Ground provides after-school programs and mentorship for children in the Troy area.

Village Coffee owner Tommy Lowery said that the idea for “Jon’s Joe” was “divine intervention.”

“Last year, we did our marketing campaign of a $5 drink for $1.99 and Ginny saw that and wanted to do something for the community and reached out to help make that happen,” Village Coffee owner Tommy Lowery recalled. “This year, I was praying about what to do this coming fall and at 5 a.m. one morning this idea came to me. I had already made contact with (Ginny Sumrall) and know that she’s involved in the community. Plus, we’re expecting a really high, energetic football season this year and everything just came to me. This was God ordained.”

In addition to “Jon’s Joe,” Village Coffee will be introducing a special drink called “The Coach.” While the recipe for that drink is a “secret” for now, the base will be “Jon’s Joe.” Additionally, Village Coffee will offer the “Chilled Coach,” which will be an ice coffee version of the drink. For every one of “The Coach” or “Chilled Coach” drinks that are sold, $1 will also go to Ginny’s Charities.

“This will be our highest caffeinated drink ever,” Lowery said. “We’re only going to brew ‘Jon’s Joe’ during the fall, and an espresso. We won’t do any other dark roasts or house brews. So, we’re all in with this.”

The Sumralls, Common Ground Troy, City of Troy, Pike County Chamber of Commerce and others took part in a taste test event on July 14 to select which special blend would serve as “Jon’s Joe.”

“It was outstanding,” Jon Sumrall said of the taste of the coffee. “I was blown away with it all. To be able to sit there and go through all of them was a neat experience, too. It’s just a really cool opportunity and we’re blown away.”

Sumrall, who said that his wife and Village Coffee deserve all the credit for making it happen, was proud to be a part of it.

“It’s a really neat opportunity to partner with Village Coffee and be able to support local charities,” Sumrall emphasized. “It’s a local coffee shop that is very involved in the community and me and Ginny are extremely passionate about Troy. For them to want to partner with us to help those local charities means a lot and if using my name helps in anyway, we’re honored to do that.”

Village Coffee will be premiering “Jon’s Joe” and “The Coach” this fall just in time for football season. Village Coffee has two locations in Troy, one located at 50 E. Court Square in downtown Troy and the other located at 119 E. Southland Village in Troy.