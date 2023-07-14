Give a Mouse a Cookie; Give a kid a book Published 7:54 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

“If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, he’ll ask for a glass of milk and….. “on goes the story.

On Friday morning youngsters who visited the Charles Henderson Child Health Center enjoyed participating in the center’s Reach Out and Read Summer Event.

Each child who participated received a copy of the very popular children’s book, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by American author, Laura Joffe Numeroff.

It’s a story about charity and self-reliance but, in a kid’s world, it’s a funny story about a little mouse and his friends.

Rosemary Hanson, CHCHC Reach Out and Read coordinator, said “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” is very popular with children and encouragement for them to read more.

“Our Reach Out and Read Summer Event is a time for children to have fun playing games together and to take home a bag of goodies,” Hanson said. “Hopefully, their own personal book about a mouse and cookie will be encouragement for them to read and also for a family reading time.”

Hanson said the children who attended the Reach Out and Read Summer Event enjoyed playing different games.

“They had fun playing together and we all had fun along with them,” she said. “We all look forward to each Reach Out and Read day. It’s fun for the children and it’s fun for us. At CHCHC, we encourage children of all ages to read, not just in the summertime but all the time. We also encourage parents to read to their children. Reading is a wonderful shared experience and a lifetime skill.”