Tutorial program provides additional support

Published 5:07 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo Courtney McBryde is the director for Mac’s Learning Center & Tutoring Program.

Registration is now open for Mac’s Learning Center & Tutoring Program at 400 McMillian Avenue in Troy.

The program is administered by William Thornton, a current clinical mental health graduate student at Troy University, and directed by Courtney McBryde.

Thornton said the tutoring program is for ages 10 and over and will be from 3 until 5:30 p.m. daily.  The cost of the program is $50 per child. Snacks will be provided.

“The Tutoring program will provide homework support, build students’ study skills and increase self-confidence.” Thornton said. “We are looking forward to providing this tutoring program as additional support for our students.”

For more information, call 334-282-6180 or email Macslearningcenter.cm@gmail com.

