Troy University names new Dean of College of Health and Human Services Published 11:30 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Dr. LaGary Carter has been named the Dean for Troy University’s College of Health and Human Services. He will begin his new role on Aug. 1.

Dr. Carter, who currently serves as Professor of Exercise Physiology and Associate Dean in the School of Health Sciences in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Valdosta State University, fills the vacancy left by Dr. John Garner, who left to become the Dean of the School of Health Related Professions at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Carter as Dean of our College of Health and Human Services,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “He brings a wealth of experience in higher education, as well as professional experience in nursing and exercise science. We believe he will provide tremendous leadership for our faculty, staff, and students.”

Dr. Carter has spent the last 26 years on the faculty at Valdosta State and is the founder of VSU’s annual Exercise is Medicine® Symposium and the Center for Exercise Medicine & Rehabilitation (CEMR).

Dr. Carter is a certified and licensed Adult and Gerontology Nurse Practitioner and a licensed Registered Nurse. His has worked in internal medicine, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, cardiovascular nursing, cardiovascular diagnostic testing, and corporate fitness. He is currently employed as a part-time Nurse Practitioner within cardiovascular services at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Ga.

Dr. Carter is a Certified and Registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist by the American College of Sports Medicine and is credentialed as an Exercise is Medicine® Level III professional.

He received a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Alabama, a Doctor of Arts in Physical Education with a concentration in Exercise Science from Middle Tennessee State University, a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Bachelor of Science in Wellness & Fitness from David Lipscomb University. Dr. Carter also obtained his Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from Valdosta State University.

A southern Georgia native, Dr. Carter is a first-generation college graduate and an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He and his wife of 34 years, Tanya, have two adult sons.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to serve as Dean of the College of Health and Human Services,” Dr. Carter said. “I look forward to serving and leading a dedicated group of faculty and staff with a strong commitment to student success and academic excellence. Troy University is internationally recognized for unprecedented vision and innovation within higher education. I am fortunate to be part of the TROY family.”