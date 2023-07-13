Troy men’s hoops adds JUCO transfer Randarius Jones Published 11:22 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

On Thursday, July 13, Troy University men’s basketball coach Scott Cross announced the addition of junior college transfer (JUCO) Randarius Jones to the Trojan roster.

Jones is a 6-foot-7-inch, 235-pound center that comes to Troy after spending this past season at LA Southwest College in California. Jones started all 27 games for the Cougars in 2022-2023, averaging 13.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He finished the season with 11 double-doubles and put together a 21-point, 20-rebound performance on Feb. 15.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Randarius Jones to our basketball program,” Cross said. “RJ is a big, strong post player who knows how to use his body to seal opposing post players. He has great hands and can really score well around the basketball. I believe that RJ will make our team even tougher with his strength and physicality.”

Jones is a Monroe, La., native that averaged 13 points, 13 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game as a senior at Carroll High School in Louisiana. Jones brings some much-needed size to the Troy roster and is one of a number of JUCO additions that have joined the Trojan roster heading into next season. Also joining Troy in 2023-2023 will be former JUCO stars Tayton Conerway (Ranger College), Marcus Rigsby Jr. (Tyler JC), Theo Seng (Eastern Arizona College) and Jerrell Bellamy (Chattahoochee Valley CC) along with high school signees Thomas Dowd (Dothan), Kerrington Kiel (Ramsay) and Myles Rigsby (Fort Worth, Texas) and Mexico native Victor Valdes. Jones will have three years of eligibility left.