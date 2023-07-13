Troy Golf Coach Forrest Schultz hired at Alabama Published 10:58 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

On Wednesday, it was announced that Troy men’s golf coach Forrest Schultz has stepped down to accept a position as assistant men’s golf coat at the University of Alabama.

Before stepping into coaching, Schultz played golf at Henderson State, earning Academic All-Gulf South Conference three straight years. He won the Arkansas PGA Assistants Championship in 2012 and was runner-up at the Arkansas PGA Chapter Championship that year. After serving as an assistant golf professional at a country club, Schultz returned to his alma mater and served as head coach of both the men’s and women’s golf teams. He coached Henderson State for eight straight seasons with seven of his teams reaching NCAA Regionals and his 2017 team making to the Division II National Championship. His teams also won five straight conference titles from 2014 until 2018.

“Forrest did a phenomenal job in his two years building Troy Golf back to a level of national prominence and competitiveness, as evidenced by the program winning four tournament titles, having 13 top-five finishes, competing for a conference championship title in match play, having an individual participate in the NCAA Championship and our team participating in postseason play,” Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said. “We have high expectations for our golf program that is matched with our resources, tradition, history, culture, facility and Forrest’s tenure as a Trojan added to that legacy. We wish Forrest, Holly and their family the best of luck in the future.”

Schultz took over the men’s program at Troy in 2021-2022 and this past season, he led the Trojans to the program’s most wins in five years and the second-most since 1996, posting a 97-53-2 record just a year after going 21-79 on the season.

Schultz joins an Alabama program coming off a 2023 season in which the Crimson Tide finished 11th overall at the NCAA Championships. The Tide also returns sophomore All-American Nick Dunlap for the 2023-2024 season.

“My time at Troy University has been nothing short of incredible,” Schultz said. “I can’t say, ‘Thank you,’ enough to Chancellor Hawkins and Brent Jones for the opportunity they provided me and my family to come coach here. I would like to personally thank Brent Jones for his leadership and trust in me during my time.

“Brent’s relentlessness in providing resources and support are major reasons for our success. Also, thank you to my players. These guys bought in on day one with what I wanted to do, and because of that faith, we were able to win multiple tournaments, break multiple records and move the needle for Troy Men’s Golf.”