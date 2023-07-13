Summer heat brings financial challenges Published 4:55 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Summers in Alabama are reported to be among the hottest in the nation. And, it seems that summer seems to last longer than June and July. Hot temperatures are no stranger to August.

The high temperatures can continue into the early fall.

The summer months can be some of the hardest for our struggling neighbors, said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army.

“For those who are without air conditioning, water and available food, the summer heat can be very difficult,” Kidd said. “The summer heat causes utility bills to go up and children are at home for the summer so that can increase the need for home cooling.”

With the increased demand on electricity for home cooling, utility costs rise and that places additional income challenges for families, especially those on low and fixed incomes.

Kidd said even a small additional expense can be a burden on families who are already finding it difficult to manage their finances.

“The Pike County Salvation Army is here to provide support to our friends and neighbors who are having difficulty managing the challenges of the summer heat,” Kidd said. “We are very appreciative of those who are helping meet the needs here in our community with their support of our Service Center, as shoppers and with the donations of clothing and other items. We ask for your continued support of our Service Center and friends and neighbors in need. We are so thankful for our community’s support as we seek to do the most good possible here in our community.”