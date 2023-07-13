Pike Lib Volleyball announces 2023 schedule Published 9:05 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Volleyball team opens up the 2023 season, the second as a part of the AHSAA, on Aug. 24.

Pike Lib came into public school volleyball with a bang in 2022, earning a Class 2A, Area 5 Championship in the school’s first year as a part of the AHSAA. Not only was it Pike Volleyball’s first area championship but it was the first AHSAA area or region championship in school history. All-Messenger Coach of the Year Lara Lea Jones returns to lead her Lady Patriots in year two in the AHSAA, while All-Messenger senior Emma Baker also returns from last year’s team. Baker tallied 120 kills, 65 blocks and 36 aces as a junior in 2022.

Pike Lib will open the 2023 season at home for three street matches against GW Long on Aug. 24, Emmanuel on Aug. 28 and Brantley on Aug. 31 before traveling to GW Long on Sept. 5.

The area portion of the schedule begins at home against Highland Home on Sept. 7 and continues on Sept. 11 at home against Luverne. The Lady Patriots hit the road to face Barbour County on Sept. 12 in a non-area match before traveling to Goshen on Sept. 14 and Highland Home on Sept. 18 in back-to-back road area matches.

Back at home, Pike hosts Zion Chapel on Sept. 21 and Goshen on Sept. 26 in area matches before hitting the road for a rematch with Zion Chapel on Sept. 28. Pike travels to Brantley on Oct. 3 in a non-area match and then heads to Luverne for the regular season area finale on Oct. 4.

Pike hosts Barbour County in the final home game of the season before playing Red Level and Florala in a tri-match on the road to close out the regular season. The Area Tournament begins Oct. 16.