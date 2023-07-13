Bartolero, Thompson sign with Los Angeles Angels Published 9:29 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

On Wednesday, Troy baseball players Ben Thompson and Caleb Bartolero signed contracts with Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Los Angeles Angels.

The two Trojan teammates will remain teammates as they head off to play for the Angels organization. Bartolero, a Woodstock, Ga., native, played five years for the Trojans as a catcher, first baseman, third baseman and outfielder. Bartolero earned All-Sun Belt honors as a third baseman as a senior and was a Third-Team All-American as a sophomore catcher in 2020.

During his Troy career, Bartolero boasted a .300 batting average with a .497 slugging percentage, 50 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 61 RBIs and 140 runs. He had a career year at the plate in 2023, belting 16 homers with 61 RBIs and 54 runs, while boasting a career-high .573 slugging percentage. His 214 career hits ties him for seventh in school history, while his 50 doubles ranks fifth in school history.

Defensively, Bartolero earned a .979 career fielding percentage with 1,004 put outs, 175 assists and 23 double plays. As a catcher, he also caught 34 runners stealing base.

Thompson is a South Bend, Ind., native, that started his college career at John A. Logan Junior College. He came to Troy for his senior season in 2023 and held a 5.06 ERA with a 6-3 record as a starting pitcher. Thompson struck out 98 batters in 53 and 1/3 innings pitched and also earned two saves on the year.

Thompson had a career day against Florida Gulf Coast on March 7 when he struck out a career-high 12 batters and gave up just two hits and two earned runs in four and 2/3 innings of work. In the post season, Thompson struck out 20 batters and gave up just three earned runs in 10 innings of action, including seven strikeouts and just one earned run given up in a win over Boston College in the NCAA Regional Tournament.