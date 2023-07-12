Troy announces Sun Belt Media Day representatives Published 9:15 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The Sun Belt Conference’s Football Media Days takes place later this month and on Tuesday, Troy University and the SBC announced Troy’s representatives for the annual event.

Representing Troy at the event will be head coach Jon Sumrall, senior tight end Clayton Ollendieck and senior cornerback Reddy Steward. Coming off Troy’s 2022 Sun Belt Championship, Ollendieck and Steward are leaders of the Troy program, while Sumrall is the reigning SBC Coach of the Year.

Steward is rated as one fo the top cornerbacks in the conference and is coming off back-to-back All-Sun Belt honors in 2021 and 2022. Last season, Steward, was ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the SBC and No. 2 in the entire Group of 5 by ProFootballFocus. His 8.7 yards per catch average allowed ranked second in the entire country. The Decatur native finished the season with career highs in virtual every statistical category, tallying 63 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three interceptions, one touchdown and 15 pass breakups.

Ollendieck is heading into his third year as a Trojan after starting his career off at Iowa Western Community College. Last season, the Cresco, Iowa, native, caught six passes for 45 yards and played 130 snaps on special teams, as well. He started 12-of-14 games last season.

Troy’s representatives will speak to the media at Sun Belt Media Days on Tuesday, July 25, in New Orleans, La.