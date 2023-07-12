Pike BOE approves personnel actions Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The Pike County Board of Education met on Monday night and worked from an agenda primarily of new business that included personnel resignations and employment.

In personnel action, the board:

•Accepted the resignation of Rena Battle, fourth grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School.

•Accept the resignation of Jamey Boutwell, shop assistant, but shop. Bus

•Accept the resignation of Robert Bloomer, math teacher Pike County High School

•Accept the resignation of Janeka Mitchell, counselor, Pike County Elementary School.

•Accept the resignation of Walter Brown, special needs bus aide.

•Accepted the resignation of Analeise Trawick, fourth grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School.

•Accepted the resignation of Lacey Folmar, fifth grade teacher, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Collin Jordan, maintenance helper, bus Shop.

•Approved the request to employ Samantha Sala, first grade teacher, GES.

•Approve the request to employ Susan Rogers, fourth grade teacher, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Caroline King, second grade teacher, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Shelley Messick, SPED Aide, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Annslee Jeffcoat, first grade teacher, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Stephanie Reeves, third grade teacher, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Kristian Ballard, Pre-K auxiliary Teacher, GES.

•Approved the request to employ Lauren Thompson, art teacher, Goshen High School.

•Approved the request to employ Alyce Calvin, math Teacher, Pike County High School.

•Approved the request to employ Alexa Suell, special needs bus aide.

•Approved the request to employ Wendell Jackson, health/PE teacher and head baseball coach.

•Approved the request to employ Bennie Shellhouse, principal, GHS.

•Approved the request to employ Marjorie Lane, assistant principal, GHS.