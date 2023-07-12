Cattlewomen to host Rodeo Queen Pageant Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

With a tip of a hot pink cowboy hat, the Pike County Cattlewomen have said “howdy” to an exciting event at Cattleman Park.

The 2024 Pike County Cattlemen Rodeo Queen Pageant, sponsored by the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Association, is set for Saturday August 19, at Cattleman Park.

The last day to enter is August 1.

The age divisions for the pageant are Little Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 4-7; Junior Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 8-12 Teen Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 13-17; and Miss PCCA Rodeo Queen ages, 18-21.

Only 10 entries will be accepted in each age division.

Registration information is available on the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Facebook page and also on the Pike County Cattlemen’s Facebook page and web page.