Boutwell speaks to Troy Rotary Club Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Richard Boutwell recently spoke to the Troy Rotary Club. On January 1 he joined Troy University’s administration as Senior Vice Chancellor of Advancement. Boutwell recently retired from the United States Air Force after a 30-year career with the rank of Brigadier General. During his career in the USAF Boutwell spent three years flying with the Thunderbirds. In his role as Senior Vice Chancellor, Boutwell is responsible for governmental relations, development/alumni affairs, public affairs and strategic oversight of the University’s relationship with all branches of the military services.