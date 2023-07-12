Baumhower’s Victory Grille to host Trojan Talk Published 9:20 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Troy University Athletics, Troy Sports Properties (Playfly Sports) and Baumhower’s Victory Grille announced Tuesday a partnership between the restaurant and Troy Athletics to serve as the host site of Trojan Talk in addition to official watch parties for the Trojans.

“I am extremely thankful and appreciative of Bob Baumhower’s support as a donor and sponsor of Troy Athletics,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “We are thrilled for this partnership and our new home for Trojan Talk beginning this fall. Baumhower’s is synonymous with great food and great times and now a great partnership with Troy Athletics. I am sure our fans will thoroughly enjoy this partnership and collaboration.”

Troy’s weekly Trojan Talk radio show with football head coach Jon Sumrall, men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross and women’s basketball head coach Chanda Rigby will originate from Baumhower’s Victory Grille for the next three years beginning this fall with the grand opening of the Troy location.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve gotten to know Troy on a much closer level, and the more time we spent in Troy, the more we got to love the people and the University,” Bob Baumhower said. “We are excited to be part of the growth and the great things happening in Troy and cannot wait to serve the people in the community.”

The Troy location will be the 10th in Alabama for the state’s first restaurant to offer buffalo-style chicken wings. Through the partnership, Baumhower’s will have access to Troy logos and photos for the restaurant to be themed and decorated for Troy Athletics.

With more than 60 strategically positioned TVs to catch every minute of the action, Baumhower’s in Troy will feature a full bar and patio seating to accompany their award-winning food. Additional Baumhower’s locations can be found in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Vestavia Hills, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile, Daphne and Auburn. A new Foley location will also open in late fall. Baumhower’s is celebrating 42 years in business and is part of Aloha Hospitality, with headquarters in Loxley, Ala.