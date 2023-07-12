Applications available for Leadership Pike Published 6:12 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Applications are now available for Leadership Pike, a program of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. Applications are due by August 11.

The Leadership Pike County program was established to bring together individuals, who represent the diversity of the population of Pike County and who share concerns for improving the quality of life in Pike County and who have a willingness and ability to assume leadership responsibilities in addressing these concerns.

Any Pike County Chamber of Commerce member of good standing is eligible to nominate one prospective applicant for participation in the Leadership Pike program 2023-24.

The employers who participate in Leadership Pike agree for their employee to miss one day each month to participate in the program. Either the employer or the program participant is responsible for the tuition.

Twelve applicants will be accepted into the program.

Ashley Chaisson, Pike County Chamber assistant, has gone through the Leadership Pike program and found it to be very beneficial in the workplace and in the community.

“Leadership Pike was an opportunity to learn more about community, including our utilities department and the wastewater treatment plant,” she said. “I now have a better understanding of what all is involved in meeting the needs of our community.”

Chaisson said she learned more about the diversity of the businesses and industries in Pike County and how they are meeting needs locally and outside the area.

“Leadership Pike provided me with the opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities here at home,” she said.

Each Leadership Pike participant is required to contribute 10 hours of community service.

“There are many volunteer opportunities here in Pike County including ringing the bell for the Salvation Army,” Chaisson said. “Leadership Pike was a great way to learn Pike County and all that it has to offer. I also had the opportunity to meet many people that I might not have known otherwise.”

Chaisson said she would recommend the Leadership Pike program to employers and employees. Both will gain from their participation.

For more information about Leadership Pike visit the Pike County Chamber of Commerce at (334) 566-2294 or info@pikecoc.com.