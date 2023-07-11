SweeTees World Series Bound

Published 7:57 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Huck Treadwell

Contributed Photo

The Troy 6-and-under SweeTees won the state tournament and will travel to Alexandria, La., July 28 for the World Series. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Emmalyn Dunsieth, Turner Rhodes, Ansley Stalling, Colin Pugh, Ivey Webb, Scarlett Ingram, (middle row, from left) Harper Motes, Zoey King, Kinsley Jackson, Sawyer Blair, Mary George Crowe, Zailey Sullins, (back row, from left) coaches Josh Crowe, Clint Pugh, Will Stalling and Jonathon Blair.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Uncategorized

Belles World Series Bound

Darlings World Series Bound

Leah Spurlin’s story

Christopher Thompson, Jr., elected Alabama State FFA Sentinel

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events