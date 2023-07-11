SweeTees World Series Bound Published 7:57 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Contributed Photo

The Troy 6-and-under SweeTees won the state tournament and will travel to Alexandria, La., July 28 for the World Series. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Emmalyn Dunsieth, Turner Rhodes, Ansley Stalling, Colin Pugh, Ivey Webb, Scarlett Ingram, (middle row, from left) Harper Motes, Zoey King, Kinsley Jackson, Sawyer Blair, Mary George Crowe, Zailey Sullins, (back row, from left) coaches Josh Crowe, Clint Pugh, Will Stalling and Jonathon Blair.