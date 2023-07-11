Obituary, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Published 7:51 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Rosalee Kyzar Ellixson

Rosalee Kyzar Ellixson went home to our Heavenly Father on June 28, 2023. As a youth, Rosalee was a member of Little Oak Methodist Church in Troy, Alabama. Later as her work moved her to a new state, she found a church home at First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, Mississippi.

Rosalee graduated from Troy High School and then went on to receive her diploma from Massey-Draughon Business College in Montgomery. At the start of her legal career, Rosalee worked as a legal secretary in a private practice. She received the Legal Secretary of the Year award in recognition of her exemplary work. She was an active member of the Norfolk-Portsmouth Area Legal Secretaries Association serving as their historian with her yearbook submission winning 1st place in the local competition. In the next chapter of her career, she worked in the U.S. District Courts first as a legal secretary and later as a court clerk.

Rosalee enjoyed a variety of activities including snow skiing, softball (the “Court Jesters”), and community service (Candy Striper for Chesapeake General Hospital and a “Trashy Lady” in Aberdeen). Rosalee loved to travel and made trips to Mexico, Ireland, Hungary, and Austria. She was an avid reader and also loved cultivating all types of flowers, including azaleas, gladiolas, lilies, and roses. She was particularly proud of her Granny Kyzar’s 113-year old rosebush that survives to this day in her son Andrew’s yard. She also loved her Neil Diamond roses, often cutting several for neighbors and family members. She was very fond of her kitty cats, having several over the years. She was known by her coworkers and friends as a kind, sweet, fun loving soul who enjoyed outings to Old Miss football and basketball games, NASCAR races, barbeques by the river, antique stores, and historical homes. Her family loved her dearly as mother, grandmother, and sister. She was always available with open arms and a warm heart, giving of herself unselfishly to her family.

She was preceded in death by her father David Oscar Kyzar and mother Maggie Lee Kyzar. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Ellixson Lyons (Robert) and son Andrew James Ellixson; by granddaughters Ariel Stockner (Daniel), Kate Lyons, Ashley Ellixson, and Sarah Ellixson; by great-grandsons Bentley and Noah Stockner; and by sister Susan Kyzar Peoples (Buddy).

The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in the funeral home chapel. The service was streamed live for those friends unable to attend in person. Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on July 10, 2023 in Little Oak Methodist Church Cemetery, 61 County Road 2221, Troy, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Oak Methodist Church Cemetery, 61 County Road 2221, Troy, Alabama 36079, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org/donate.