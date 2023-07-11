Darlings World Series Bound Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Contributed Photo

The Troy 8-and-under Darlings won the state tournament and will travel to Fairview, Tenn., July 28 for the World Series. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Andi Smith, Taeli Slater, Libby Paul, Cate Barron, Birdy Stephens, Kinsley Cox, Brooklyn Sasser, Brooklee Kilpatrick (middle row, from left) Claire Dixon, Chandler Cole, Za’liaya Reynolds, Payton Jones (back row, from left) coaches Tom Smith, Anthony Dixon, Jake Barron and Anthony Kilpatrick.