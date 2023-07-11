Darlings World Series Bound

Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Contributed Photo

The Troy 8-and-under Darlings won the state tournament and will travel to Fairview, Tenn., July 28 for the World Series. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Andi Smith, Taeli Slater, Libby Paul, Cate Barron, Birdy Stephens, Kinsley Cox, Brooklyn Sasser, Brooklee Kilpatrick (middle row, from left) Claire Dixon, Chandler Cole, Za’liaya Reynolds, Payton Jones (back row, from left) coaches Tom Smith, Anthony Dixon, Jake Barron and Anthony Kilpatrick.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Uncategorized

Belles World Series Bound

SweeTees World Series Bound

Leah Spurlin’s story

Christopher Thompson, Jr., elected Alabama State FFA Sentinel

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events