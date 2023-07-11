bSweet on a ‘roll’ at new location

Published 7:48 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger The bSweet Bakery’s new location on 102 North 3 Notch Street in downtown Troy enjoying its new location. The family business of Jeanna Barnes and her sons, Ethan, left, and Chris, right, are preparing for Friday (Cinnamon Roll Day) which features the classic and three specialty cinnamon rolls.

bSweet bakery has moved from Troy’s downtown square to 102 North Three Notch Street but owner, Jeanna Barnes, said she is still on the square.

“I continue to feel a part of the downtown square,” Barnes said. “Downtown Troy is a great place to shop, dine and do business. I am excited to be at our new location just off the square.”

For Barnes, the new location was an opportunity to grow her business in the downtown area.

“We have been able to expand our space and our services,” she said. “With the added space, we have created what I would like to think of as a fairytale bakery.”

Just one step inside and the bakery is like a fairyland.

The bakery’s treats are hand decorated by Barnes, thus edible art.

In addition to a wide variety of sweet treats from “home” baked cupcakes to wedding cakes and from sugar cookies and to French macarons, the bakery features frozen drinks including shakes and frappes.

The bakery books parties from birthday parties to baby and wedding showers.  There is also a section designated for playing board games while enjoying anything from the bakery’s custom cookies to a slice of Barnes’ five generation pound cake.

And, for those early-morning risers, there are bSweet’s ever popular cinnamon rolls.

So, popular that the bakery designates an entire morning to the cinnamon rolls—from the classic cinnamon roll to the blueberry cheese, peach cobbler and orange cinnamon rolls.

The cinnamon rolls are so popular that advanced orders keep the phone ringing before Friday Roll Day.

Barnes’ son, Ethan is her business partner, and son, Ethan, is the right-hand man and together they make the bakery a family business.

