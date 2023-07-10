‘Zoo To Go’ at Tupper Lightfoot Library Thursday Published 8:49 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

The Zoo to Go is coming to Brundidge Thursday.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library will host the zoon at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the R.E. Barr Nutrition Center in downtown Brundidge.

“All young readers are invited to this special fun event,” said Garneshia Lampley, children and teen coordinator. “The Montgomery Zoo will bring several small animals. They will share information about the animals they bring and about the importance of animal conservation in our state.”

And, there is still much more to come, said Theresa Trawick, library director.

Tupper Spirit Week dates are: Video Game Madness, 2 p.m. July 12; and July 13, Book Character Dress-Up Day,

Awards Day will be at 2 p.m. July 20 via invitation only. At that time, all log book must be in and readers must have time in ReaderZone at least once between June 6 and July 14 to receive an invitation.

Saturday Movie Mornings are 10 a.m. July 15; July 22 and July 29. Bring a friend.

Splash Day is set for 2 p.m. July 21. All children and teens are welcome. Adult supervision is required. Water shoes are recommended.