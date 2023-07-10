Troy adds another commitment to Class of 2024 Published 8:48 am Monday, July 10, 2023

The Troy Trojans have been busy this summer with the 2024 Recruiting Class and landed another commitment over the weekend in Jefferson, Ga., offensive lineman Brian Senter.

Senter announced his commitment to Troy on Twitter and is the fourth player over the past week to commit to Troy’s Class of 2024. The 6-foot-4-inch, 285-pound lineman earned First-Team All-Region honors last season and was the anchor of region champion Jefferson High School’s offensive line. Senter also earned a top 5 finish in the shot put in the Class 5A State Track Meet.

Senter committed to Troy over other offers from schools like Richmond, Tennessee Tech, Georgia State, Western Carolina, Middle Tennessee and Southeast Missouri State.

The addition of Senter to Troy’s recruiting class brings the total number of commitments to 10 so far. Along with Senter, Troy has earned commitments from Charles Henderson athlete Jywon Boyd, Westlake (Ga.) offensive lineman Dominic Steward, East Central Community College defensive back EJ Fisk, Copiah-Lincoln Community College defensive back Navarion Benson, East Central Community College defensive back Kris Robinson, Booker T. Washington athlete Elijah Hall Jr., Montgomery-Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary, Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle and Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis.