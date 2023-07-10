July Busy for Pike County Extension Published 8:48 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

The Pike County Extension has a busy July calendar of events beginning with the Backyard Insects & Wildlife Program for those who are dealing with backyard insects and wildlife. The program will be at South Alabama Electric Co-Op community room on July 18 between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.

The Backyard Insects & Wildlife Program is for those who are dealing with nuisance pests and wildlife in their home gardens and want to know the best control tactics and for those who simply need to know the good bugs from the bad.

The topics for the very informative program include: Fire Ants and Other Home Pests; Lawn and Garden Insects and Managing Wildlife for Homeowners.

The Pike County 4-H Summer Day Camp is set for Wednesday, July 19 at Pike County Lake. The camp will have visitors from the Alabama 4-H Science School with birds of prey and amphibians as part of the camp.

The camp is open to ages 9-12 and the cost is $10. A snack will be provided. All day campers are asked to bring a refillable water bottle.

The 2023 Pike County Grassroots Meetings are planned for Monday, July 24, at South Alabama Electric Cooperative.

The Grassroots meeting is from 1 until 3:30 p.m.

The Pike County Farm City Meeting is set for 4 p.m.

Both on Monday, July 24 at South Alabama Electric Cooperative.

A reminder that the Pike County’s Farmers Market is open every Saturday with a variety of summer produce from 7 until 11 a.m. The market is located in the lot between Troy Bank & Trust and Bicentennial Park.

For more information about these events or to register, contact the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985.