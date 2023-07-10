Cattlewomen host rodeo queen pageant

Published 8:47 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

With a tip of a hot pink cowboy hat, the Pike County Cattlewomen have said “howdy” to an exciting event at Cattleman Park.

The 2024 Pike County Cattlemen Rodeo Queen Pageant, sponsored by the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Association, is set for Saturday August 19, at Cattleman Park.

The last day to enter is August 1.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The age divisions for the pageant are Little Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 4-7; Junior Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 8-12 Teen Miss PCCA Rodeo, ages 13-17; and Miss PCCA Rodeo Queen ages, 18-21.

Only 10 entries will be accepted in each age division.

Registration information is available on the Pike County Cattlewomen’s Facebook page and also on the Pike County Cattlemen’s Facebook page and web page.

More News

‘Zoo To Go’ at Tupper Lightfoot Library Thursday

July Busy for Pike County Extension

ALEA disputes claim of deaths surrounding TikTok trend

Alabama’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday returns in July

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events