All-American Shane Lewis returning to Troy Published 8:25 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Over the weekend, Troy All-American Shane Lewis announced that he was forgoing the upcoming MLB Draft to return to the Trojans for his junior baseball season in 2024.

Lewis was one of the top hitters in the country this season after transferring to Troy from Chipola College. He announced his decision to stay at Troy via social media.

“Troy, thank you for welcoming me in with open arms and blessing me with a year I will never, ever forget,” Lewis said. “With that being said, I have decided to forgo this year’s MLB Draft. Let’s run it back.”

Lewis, a Vicksburg, Miss., native, was an All-State player at Central High School and started his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to Chipola College after redshirting in 2021. At Chipola, Lewis earned All-State and All-Panhandle and led the entire NJCAA in home runs, RBIs, slugging and on-base percentage. After the season, he transferred to Troy.

Lewis exploded onto the scene at Troy, recording a home run in each of his first three games with the Trojans. His success at the plate continuing throughout the season, eventually breaking the Troy single-season home run record with 27 homers on the season. He ended the year with a .286 batting average, .436 on-base percentage, 27 homers, six doubles, two triples, 77 RBIs and 62 runs.

Lewis earned All-American honors from three different publications along with being named First-Team All-Region, First-Team All-Sun Belt, Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, as well.

Of Troy’s top 10 hitters, the Trojans are losing just two to graduation and Lewis will lead a strong nucleus of returning batters from a team that made it to NCAA Regionals.