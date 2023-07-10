Alabama’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday returns in July Published 9:15 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Alabama’s 18th Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will return July 21 through July 23 with no state sales tax for various items.

For the past 18 years, Alabama has offered a sales tax-free weekend late in the summer in an effort to give parents – and students – a break on school supplies heading into the upcoming school year. The tax-free weekend begins Friday, July 21, at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 23.

Certain types of clothing $100 or less will be tax free, along with computers, computer software that are $750 or less. Also, all school supplies, art supplies and instructional material that is $50 or less will be tax-free. Books that are $30 or less will also be tax-free. A complete list of items that are eligible – or not eligible – can be found at, https://tinyurl.com/ynx7d4bf.

Various cities and counties across the state also wave their own local sales tax during the weekend. The City of Troy, Brundidge and Goshen, along with Pike County, are once again taking part in the tax-free holiday. A complete list of cities and counties that are participating can be found at, https://tinyurl.com/5n8dnu4h.