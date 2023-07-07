Weekend of football in the Wiregrass Published 8:35 am Friday, July 7, 2023

This weekend will see plenty of football action in the Wiregrass community with the kickoff of the inaugural season for the Wiregrass Wolverines along with free youth football camps from NFL stars Marcus Jones and Alex Wright.

Former Troy and Houston All-American Marcus Jones will be hosting his free youth camp on July 8 in his hometown of Enterprise at Wildcat Stadium, where the NFL All-Pro became an All-State player on the campus of Enterprise High School. Jones’ camp is free for all players aged seven through 14 and will include free food and drinks. The camp runs from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit marcusjonescamp.com.

Elba native Alex Wright was an All-Conference player at UAB before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns last season. Wright will also be offering a free youth camp on July 8 in his hometown of Elba at the old Miller Memorial Stadium. The camp goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be school supplies and backpacks available for children.

Later in the day, Miller Memorial Stadium in Elba will once again come alive as the Wiregrass Wolverines – the area’s only adult football team – will kickoff their inaugural season against the Gulf Coast Bearcats at 7 p.m. The cost of admission is $10 and $5 for children five and under. Homemade hamburgers will be available at the concession stand. While tents and lawn chairs are welcomed, coolers and grills will not be allowed. There will be a special halftime show with Slocomb native, and recording artist, Boone Edmonson playing for fans in attendance.

Miller Memorial Stadium is located at 510 Dixon Street in Elba.