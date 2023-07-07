Obituaries, Saturday, July 8, 2023 Published 8:46 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Martha Jean Tillery

Martha Jean Tillery, age 59, a resident of Enterprise, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Enterprise Medical Center. Funeral services was held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2 pm at Mt Olive Assembly of God in Brundidge with the Rev. Ashley Faulk and Rev. Wilburn Kirkland officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Interment followed in Mt Olive Assembly of God Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation was held on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Mt Olive Assembly of God in Brundidge.

She is survived by her children: Devin Tillery (Trina), Brandon Tillery (Angie), Mandy McCleary, Cody Griggs; mother: Jean Maulden Wilson; 12 grandchildren; siblings: Scarlet Blythe (Joseph), Mary Jones (Carl), Michael Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her brother: Bruce Wilson; grandparents: Lorenza and Barbaree Maulden.

Ms. Tillery was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved her family and cherished any opportunity she got to spend with them. Her pure and kind hearted soul would gladly help anyone she could. Above all else, she loved the Lord and was a devout Christian woman. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.

Jesse Lomax Thrash

Mr. Jesse Lomax Thrash of Florala, Alabama passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Andalusia Hospital. He was 84 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 80, 2023 at Richland Baptist Church with Dr. Oscar T. Cope officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 80, 2023 from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Thrash was born in Banks, Alabama on June 18, 1939, son of the late Ewell Thrash and Ruby Roundtree Thrash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack Thrash, Fred Thrash, Windel Thrash and sisters, Lavonia Rhodes, and Florilla Crapps. He is survived by his sister, Glennie Cope (Oscar), and four children, Gina (Rob), Lisa (Keith), Scott, and Melody (Jim). He was a grandfather to eight grandchildren, Hunter Russell, Skyler Graves, Karah Fleming, Isabel Fleming, Hadden Langley, Sawyer Nelson, Christian Thrash, and Colbi Thrash and a great grandfather to three great grandchildren, Eden, Braxton, and Gray. He graduated from Pike County High School in 1957. He was active in sports as a Basketball player in High School. He was also a regular Church goer and Deacon in his Church. He had served in the United States Army in the early 1960s. Upon his return from military service, he was employed by Winn-Dixie grocery stores as a Butcher. He was an avid University of Alabama Football fan and supporter. He will be dearly missed, but there is peace in knowing he is at home in Heaven with Jesus. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com