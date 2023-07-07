Goshen seniors celebrate with indoor picnic

Published 8:45 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Carter Sanders with his brother, Kirby.

Burgers all the way, watermelon and good conversation is the way the Town of Goshen continues to celebrate the Fourth of July. And, so it was on the Thursday after the Fourth.

The Goshen Town Hall annex maintained its festive flair with a lighted display of American flags and strings of lights that gave the hall the appearance of a nighttime outdoor picnic.

Goshen Mayor Darren Jordan said the celebration for it senior adults was a way to express appreciation for their continuing contributions to the community.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The indoor Independence Day picnic was provided by the Town of Goshen with Bobbie Leverett senior center director, and included hamburgers with all the trimmings, watermelon and sweet treats – one for most every tooth.

Mary Alyce Sanders said the Goshen seniors enjoy getting together for food and fellowship. All those around her expressed appreciation for the opportunity to continue enjoy celebrating America’s independence together.

More Z-News - Main story

Cookies Or Cream? Treats For Young Readers

Dogs on the porch; cats off running

Looking Back: Statue of legendary Ohio sheriff features local sheriff, youth

UPDATE: U.S. Department of Labor issues corrections in regards to Rex Lumber

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events