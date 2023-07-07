Goshen seniors celebrate with indoor picnic Published 8:45 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Burgers all the way, watermelon and good conversation is the way the Town of Goshen continues to celebrate the Fourth of July. And, so it was on the Thursday after the Fourth.

The Goshen Town Hall annex maintained its festive flair with a lighted display of American flags and strings of lights that gave the hall the appearance of a nighttime outdoor picnic.

Goshen Mayor Darren Jordan said the celebration for it senior adults was a way to express appreciation for their continuing contributions to the community.

The indoor Independence Day picnic was provided by the Town of Goshen with Bobbie Leverett senior center director, and included hamburgers with all the trimmings, watermelon and sweet treats – one for most every tooth.

Mary Alyce Sanders said the Goshen seniors enjoy getting together for food and fellowship. All those around her expressed appreciation for the opportunity to continue enjoy celebrating America’s independence together.