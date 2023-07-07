Former Trojans Lockridge, Cerny shine in the minors Published 9:33 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Former Troy Trojans Brandon Lockridge and Logan Cerny both continue to shine for their Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams this season.

Lockridge, a Pensacola, Fla., native, played at Troy from 2016 until 2018 and earned a career .306 batting average with 12 homers, 101 RBIs, 14 triples, 38 doubles and 135 runs along with a .968 career fielding percentage with 405 putouts and 288 assists.

He earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors as a second baseman in 2017 and became just the second Trojan in school history to win the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2018. In 2018, the New York Yankees selected him in the fifth round of the MLB Draft.

After playing Single A ball in 2018 and 2019, he was promoted to Double A in 2021 and in June, Lockridge was promoted to Triple A, which is the highest level of minor league baseball. He plays for the Yankees’ Triple A, affiliate the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

On Thursday, Lockridge exploded going 4-for-4 at the plate in the RailRiders’ 18-2 win. Lockridge also earned two RBIs and two runs in the win.

Since arriving at the Triple A level, Lockridge is boasting a .317 batting average in 19 games with a .483 slugging percentage, one home run, five RBIs, five doubles and eight runs.

Cerny is a Decatur, Ga., native, that was a star player for Troy, earning All-Sun Belt and All-District honors in 2021 after boasting a .332 batting average with 17 doubles, four triples, 15 homers and 47 RBIs. Cerny was selected in the 10th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cerny currently plays for the Asheville Tourists, High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. High-A is the third highest level in the minor leagues, behind Triple-A and Double-A. Cerny went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Tourists in an 11-1 loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Thursday.

Cerny has played in 62 games with Asheville this season and holds a .214 batting average with 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, nine doubles and 39 runs. His runs and home runs rank second on the team. He also boasts a .952 fielding percentage with 95 putouts and four assists.