Dogs on the porch; cats off running Published 8:48 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

The Dog Days of Summer are still weeks away and already it seems that the dogs are lazing on the porch while the cats and kittens are compiling votes in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2024 Pet Photo Contest.

Leading the “photo pack” is Dr. Patricia Block’s Katie “kat” and in second place is Tyronda Stringer’s kitty, White. Third place in memorial is Kosha, the campus cat.

Donna Brockmann, sponsoring HSPC president, said there seems to be growing interest in entering much-loved and lost pets in the 2024 Pet Photo Contest “in memory.”

“We may lose our pets but we never forget them,” Brockmann said. “Having their photos in the contest is a way to share the sweet memory of them with others.”

The HSPC president cannot talk about the annual pet photo contest without talking about the benefits of the contest to the humane treatment of animals and to the community.

“The money raised by the pet photo contest funds the HSPC’s annual spay/neuter program,” Brockmann said. “Spay/neuter is the best and most effective way to reduce the number of unwanted animals and that is a benefit to the animals and is a positive for Troy and all Pike County.”

Pet owners are encouraged to enter their pets in the 2024 Pet Photo Contest and everyone is encouraged to vote for their favorite animal(s).

The rules for the HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest may be found on the HSPC website at www.pikehumane.org.

Brockmann said an animal’s photo may be entered on-line; the $10 entry fee and votes may be cast for one dollar each.

The entry fee, photos and/or votes may also be dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques.