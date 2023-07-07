Cookies Or Cream? Treats For Young Readers Published 8:49 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

What’s better than ice cream, a cookie and a special book on a lazy summer’s day?

Ask the children who are participating in the Summer Reading Program at Troy Public and, to a one, they, probably, will agree, “Nothing’s better!”

With that combination in mind, the Friends of the Library at the Troy Public Library are saying congratulations to each child who is participating in the TPL’s Summer Reading program and has completed a Reading Log. And, they are congratulating the young readers in an especially sweet way.

“The Friends of the Library would like to reward each of these summer readers with a coupon for either a cookie or a scoop of ice cream of their choice at the W Walnut Cookie Co. in Troy,” said Iris Byrd, president of Friends of the Library. “Reading is a skill that young readers can enjoy now and throughout their lives. We want to congratulate them for their participation in the TPL’s summer reading program and encourage them to keep reading.”

Kay Grenon, owner of W Walnut Cookie Company said when “Friends of the Library” asked for the cookie company’s support of the TPL’s reading program and she was happy and eager to lend support to the worthwhile opportunity for youngsters.

“Kelley (Grenon) created a coupon for a free single scoop of ice cream or a small cookie that Friends could award to the readers,” Grenon said. “And, we made the coupons available to Friends of the Library.”

In addition to providing sweet treats, the Grenons have made giving back to their community a part of their business.

W Walnut Cookie Company is located at 101 E Elm Street in downtown Troy across from the parking next to Byrd Drugs.

Hours are Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday 1-5 p.m.