Tyler Logan returns to Troy to lead the Blue Machine at CHHS Published 11:11 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Charles Henderson High School has a new leader for the “The Blue Machine” in Troy University graduate Tyler Logan, who was hired as the new CHHS Director of Bands at the last Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting.

Logan is returning to Troy after spending the past three years as the Director of Bands at Zion Chapel School and two years at Goshen Elementary and High School.

“Bigger opportunities,” Logan flatly said of his reasons for coming to CHHS. “Also, it was closer to home, so I can spend more time with my fiancé instead of being so far out. It being right next to Troy University, which I call home, is an easy way to have lots of resources come over and help with school faculty and students. It was a win-win for me.”

Logan grew up in Mobile and played the trumpet at Alma Bryant High School. The first time he saw Troy University’s “Sound of the South” he knew that’s where he wanted to go to school.

“I saw Troy at a marching competition my freshman year in high school and I said, ‘I want to go there,’ right then,” Logan recalled. “When I first got here I was thinking about computer science but I took music classes and they came so easy to me. I had used (music) as catalyst and medium for expression already. I excelled my first year in classes and I was like, ‘I really like this and I want to keep doing it.’ I’ve gotten to see a lot of different places being the band.”

He went on to become Drum Major for the “Sound of the South” but his musical experience in college doesn’t stop there.

“I did my undergraduate and masters in music and was in just about every ensemble except gospel choir,” he said. “I played piano for many different ensembles. I was also a graduate assistant for the coral department and the band department, played in musicals with the theater department and accompanied solos, as well.”

After earning his master’s degree, Logan set off to return to Mobile to start his career but it brought him right back to Pike County.

“I tried to go back to Mobile but it’s really difficult to go down to a big system like that and get your first job,” he remembered. “The Director of Bands for the system told me that Goshen’s (job) was open and that I should give them a call.”

Logan taught music appreciation for grades 5-12, along with leading the marching and concert bands at Goshen. At Zion Chapel, he was in charge of music appreciation for both elementary and high school students along with leading the marching band, concert band and general music.

Logan’s bands have consistently received superior ratings at competitions, along with perfect scores at the Alabama Bandmasters Association’s Music Performance Assessment (MPA).

“That’s the biggest thing that directors take their bands to, to get adjudicated by state level judges,” Logan said. “Several of my students have also made All-State. I think Zion Chapel’s (band) has been put on the map and I think I left it in good shape. I hope the next person comes in with the same attitude and intensity for the job.”

The experience that Logan has gained working for smaller schools, and doing more with less, has equipped him well for the future.

“I’ve learned so much at each of my stops in regards to how to manage a smaller band program with a smaller budget but make it work,” he said. “At the end of the day, the audience wants to hear the marching band. They don’t care what you don’t have. They want to be entertained and that’s our job, along with providing a quality music education.”

Logan’s fiancé, Madison Painter, will also be joining him at CHHS as the school’s new Auxiliary Coordinator. Painter, a South Carolina native, is also a graduate of Troy University. She served as the captain of “The South of the South’s” Colorguard and has led the auxiliary at both Goshen and Zion Chapel, where her groups have also received multiple superior ratings at competition.

“There were three members (of auxiliary) at Zion Chapel when she took over and now there is 14-15,” Logan said. “In three years she was able to have a near 400 percent increase. We’re hoping to bring that same level of excellence and expecting nothing but good things at Charles Henderson.”

Logan wants to increase the numbers of “The Blue Machine” but also wants much more for his band members.

“I want to create a sense of unity and knowing that (the band) is a place they can express themselves and be themselves and ultimately, have fun,” Logan said. “I would love to be able to let them travel, as well. I know they travel a good bit with the football team but I want them to be bale to get out and experience the world a little bit outside of Troy, in terms of the musical side of things.

“I’d like to give these students the opportunity to see things that maybe they wouldn’t have the chance to see otherwise. We’re hoping to bring that passion for music here and get our numbers up and have fun, as well.”